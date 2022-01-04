Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

