Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.11.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $236.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.15 and a 52-week high of $243.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

