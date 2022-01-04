CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 45.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 282,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CommScope by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 188,728 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in CommScope by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. 101,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,471. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

