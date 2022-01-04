CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Holdings Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CommScope were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CommScope by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after buying an additional 5,167,373 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,459,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

