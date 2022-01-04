Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,523. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $15.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CODYY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

