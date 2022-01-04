Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CODYY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of CODYY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 94,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.