Comparing Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Corteva and Local Bounti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 1 5 10 0 2.56 Local Bounti 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corteva presently has a consensus target price of $50.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.32%. Local Bounti has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.71%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Corteva.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corteva and Local Bounti’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $14.22 billion 2.40 $681.00 million $2.20 21.32 Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 10.67% 6.24% 3.73% Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Corteva beats Local Bounti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. Its services include pasture and land management and pest management. The company was founded in 1802 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Local Bounti

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

