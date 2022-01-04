Comparing Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) & Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sanara MedTech and Lakeland Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sanara MedTech presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.15%. Lakeland Industries has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.65%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Sanara MedTech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Lakeland Industries 13.90% 14.20% 12.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Lakeland Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 15.07 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -48.11 Lakeland Industries $159.00 million 1.07 $35.11 million $2.18 9.99

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Sanara MedTech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, AL.

