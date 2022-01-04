Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Gap Down to $30.98

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.98, but opened at $30.17. Compass Diversified shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 168 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

