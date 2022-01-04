Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $9,229.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,921.79 or 1.00197191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00090303 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.48 or 0.00494314 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00292419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00150430 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010143 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,274,069 coins and its circulating supply is 11,745,393 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

