Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 824 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.9% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple stock opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

