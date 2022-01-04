ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 49,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 305,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after buying an additional 23,427 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 357,007 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.80. 156,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

