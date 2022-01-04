ContentBox Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $689,249.18 and $1,577.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013167 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.18 or 0.00369991 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

