Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

