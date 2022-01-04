Contrasting China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares China Liberal Education and RYB Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A RYB Education 6.36% 19.80% 4.50%

China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RYB Education has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of China Liberal Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of RYB Education shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Liberal Education and RYB Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A RYB Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Liberal Education and RYB Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liberal Education $5.02 million 1.70 $1.21 million N/A N/A RYB Education $109.71 million 0.52 -$37.28 million $0.40 5.13

China Liberal Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RYB Education.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others. The company was founded by Chi Min Cao and Yan Lai Shi in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

