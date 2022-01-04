Contrasting PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

82.9% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and AMEN Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.04 billion 3.76 $166.83 million $7.16 8.15 AMEN Properties $1.14 million 20.22 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Profitability

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 33.98% 31.81% 18.61% AMEN Properties 90.95% 50.49% 47.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PotlatchDeltic and AMEN Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 2 1 1 2.75 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus price target of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.91%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Dividends

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats AMEN Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.