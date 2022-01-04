Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COVTY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Covestro alerts:

COVTY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,500. Covestro has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.