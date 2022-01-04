Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

