Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

