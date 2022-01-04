Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ opened at $171.54 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $451.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

