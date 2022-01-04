Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $623,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

