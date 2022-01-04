Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $853,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

