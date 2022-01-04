Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,436 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,718,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,953,000 after buying an additional 3,031,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 1,943,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,822,000 after buying an additional 1,697,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,878,000 after buying an additional 1,418,202 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51.

