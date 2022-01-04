Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.14. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

