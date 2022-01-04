Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $174.93 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.42 and its 200-day moving average is $169.91.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

