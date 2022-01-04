Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 374 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $145.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.99. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

