Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 36,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 69,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

