Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $117.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,946 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.7% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 126,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 58.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

