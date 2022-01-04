Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $117.10 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $7,528,000. SG3 Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.1% in the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $4,194,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $3,377,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

