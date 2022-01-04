Craig Hallum Cuts Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $19.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,359. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.30.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 76.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,436 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $53,748,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after buying an additional 1,426,645 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $23,527,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3,037.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after buying an additional 1,164,704 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

