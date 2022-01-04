Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.20 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $24.98 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00004575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,399.65 or 1.00032653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00084676 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.08 or 0.01129865 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027669 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 373,322,600 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.