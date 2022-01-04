CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 444,919 shares.The stock last traded at $53.99 and had previously closed at $53.20.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRH. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.
The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13.
CRH Company Profile (NYSE:CRH)
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
