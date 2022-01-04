CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 444,919 shares.The stock last traded at $53.99 and had previously closed at $53.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRH. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Get CRH alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in CRH by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,744,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CRH by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,229,000 after purchasing an additional 407,343 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in CRH by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,761,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CRH by 2,759.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 286,300 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile (NYSE:CRH)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.