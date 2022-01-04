Critical Contrast: ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) vs. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bandwidth alerts:

93.6% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bandwidth and ImageWare Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 3 6 0 2.67 ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bandwidth presently has a consensus price target of $146.40, indicating a potential upside of 114.20%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -8.19% 3.11% 1.31% ImageWare Systems 286.20% -55.16% 89.37%

Volatility and Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWare Systems has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and ImageWare Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $343.11 million 5.01 -$43.98 million ($1.58) -43.26 ImageWare Systems $4.78 million 2.01 -$7.25 million $0.01 2.77

ImageWare Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bandwidth. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImageWare Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats Bandwidth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include imagaeware digital identity platform; identity proofing; identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.