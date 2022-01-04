Critical Contrast: IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) & Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -78.76% -28.16% -22.05% IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A

62.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Berkeley Lights and IsoPlexis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60 IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus price target of $56.75, indicating a potential upside of 194.65%. IsoPlexis has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.61%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than IsoPlexis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkeley Lights and IsoPlexis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 20.21 -$41.58 million ($1.00) -19.26 IsoPlexis $10.39 million 37.76 -$23.26 million N/A N/A

IsoPlexis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Summary

IsoPlexis beats Berkeley Lights on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

