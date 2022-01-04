Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $296,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $207.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.85.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

