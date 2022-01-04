Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 10.9%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.54 and last traded at $50.54. Approximately 18,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 419,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.72.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 691,635 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,822. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,585,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cryoport by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cryoport by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

