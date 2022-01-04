CryptEx (CRX) Reaches Market Cap of $802,104.33

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $9.44 or 0.00020285 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $802,104.33 and $4,131.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,598.32 or 1.00167191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00087335 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00033653 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.47 or 0.01052153 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00026858 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

