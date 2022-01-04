Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.05 billion and $182.22 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

