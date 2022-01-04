CryptoFlow 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $538.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $215,321.03 and $538.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00063878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00072747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.64 or 0.08153833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00080660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,832.97 or 1.00079830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007462 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

