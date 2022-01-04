Cryptonovae (YAE) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.85 million and $43,807.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00064170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00073241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.74 or 0.08159734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00081013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,779.99 or 0.99826832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007448 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,444,813 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

