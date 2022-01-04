CryptoTycoon (CTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $635,991.20

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market capitalization of $635,991.20 and approximately $46,967.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.12 or 0.00013207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00051888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 913,880 coins and its circulating supply is 103,979 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.