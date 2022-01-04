CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. lowered their target price on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.55. 116,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CTS will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CTS by 1,132.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 63.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

