Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

