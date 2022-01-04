Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up to $16.49

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $20.04. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 4,877 shares trading hands.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $26,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,653 shares of company stock worth $802,005. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.