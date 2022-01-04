Curate Price Tops $2.10 (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00004549 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Curate has a total market capitalization of $17.52 million and approximately $438,197.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,340,893 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

