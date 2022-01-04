Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,720,413,000 after buying an additional 387,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,101,000 after acquiring an additional 248,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

