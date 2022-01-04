CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives $69.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth $2,036,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth $4,401,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth $3,423,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth $196,000.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. CureVac has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

