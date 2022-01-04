Curio Governance (CGT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28,060.00

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $28,060.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio Governance coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Curio Governance has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00051888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance (CGT) is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,530,364 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

