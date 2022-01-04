Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.77

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 598522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James raised Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.