Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.77

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 598522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James raised Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

