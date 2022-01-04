Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Acquired by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 113.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,421,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,775,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after buying an additional 584,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 795.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 46,257 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

NYSE:CWK opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.73.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

